Art works by Ross Collado and Judith Perry now at the ShoreLake Arts Gallery in LFP Town Center

Ross Collado and Judith Perry

May 18 - June 25, 2022

Divided We Stand by Ross Collado



Artist Statement



Making art for me is not therapeutic, but rather a series of intense moments. "It's like I am walking through a creative tunnel of exploding colors and ideas waiting to come to life through a brush stroke." My passion for acrylic painting took off in the midst of COVID-19 and at the heart of BLM protests in Capitol Hill in Seattle. "Nightfall," my first commissioned piece, was created in 2020 as cries of "Justice for George Floyd" echoed and a tear gas smell filled the area where I live.



Firmly holding on to Leonardo Da Vinci's famous quote; "Art is never finished, only abandoned.", I fuel my passion with equal fervor for travel and exploration of hiking trails leading to grand vistas and waterscapes. My never ending quest of finding beauty in everything and everywhere go hand in hand with my mission to represent beauty that moves the heart, mind and soul.



https://rosscollado.com

Koi Pond by Judith Perry

Judith Perry



Judith Perry is an award winning artist and a signature member of the Hawaii Watercolor Society and president of the Women Painters of Washington. She has studied at the finest Art Schools and continues learning from professional artist's workshops. Her style is typically bold and has been influenced by James Whistler with his high contrasts in value, Lucien Freud and his search for the character in figure work, and Mitch Albala for his treatment of the landscape. She prefers painting in a series of the same subject matter so there can be an in-depth presentation. It is a method of pulling the viewer in for a deeper understanding. After living many places from the east coast to Hawaii she is now living in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. The lushness of natural geography is now a focus and involves a study by seasons, from the weed of winter to the reflections of the waters of Puget Sound in the summer. She is now giving workshops as well as private lessons.



Artist Statement



Growing up in the small town of Raymond I was directed to the pre college academic classes rather than the craft or skill classes. Art was more about reading artists' biographies until I entered college and took formal art classes. The professor's encouragement and my sense of peace and joy while painting led me to ongoing making and studying art.



My interests change and I waver back and forth regarding subject matter and materials. My advanced studies at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago focused on the figure. I still find it fascinating and draw and paint the figure for shows. Most galleries will not accept Nudes, but to me they are the ultimate landscape. My mediums vary. Watercolors were natural while living in Hawaii due to the colors and light. Landscapes in oil are a comfortable fit. But drawing with graphite, charcoal, colored pencil, pastel and vine charcoal are like an extension of my arm.



https://judithperryart.com

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008397128441

https://www.instagram.com/judithperryart/



The ShoreLake Arts Gallery is a program of ShoreLake Arts and is located inside the



is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.







Ross Boa Collado identifies as Filipino-American and self-taught abstract expressionism painter living in Seattle. As early as 6 years old, his siblings, cousins and friends relied on him for anything that required creativity. He designed greeting cards and classroom visual aids with crayons and watercolors. In college, he studied Computer Science and worked in a related field for a while. His artistic process is highly intuitive. Each piece begins with an overall concept or idea, but what is truly unique is how the direction of the brushstrokes and colors that he uses builds an overall composition and evolves over time. The result is a one-of-a-kind piece that feels intentionally created for the owner and sparks conversation while in the room.Currently, his works are on display and have been sold in several coffee shops in Seattle: Espresso Vivaci on Broadway, Capitol Hill and Yale Street in Downtown Seattle, Broadcast Coffee Roasters on Yesler Way for the month of October and November in 2021. "Green Flash '' (4ft x 5ft) is, a recent, commissioned work for an NGO fundraiser based in Portland Oregon and is now on display at his residence. "Six Feet By Eight Feet '' (20in x 20in) was featured in the September 2021 issue of Northwest Yachting. Seattle Refined featured Ross as Artist of the Week during the 3rd week of September 2021. He was also included in the 425 Magazine Holiday Gift Guide in December 2021.