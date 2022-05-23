Lake Forest Park Water District annual plant exchange now through September

The Lake Forest Park Water District first held their plant exchange in 2019 and it continues to be a great success.





It is in operation now and running through SEPTEMBER. Consider taking part in this exchange as you tend your garden, and divide plants.







The District has ‘seeded’ the project this year with native plant starts of:

Beargrass – Xerophyllum tenax

Red Twig Dogwood – Cornus sericea

Salal – Gaultheria shallon

Tall Oregon Grape – Mahonia aquifoliu

Pacific Crabapple – Malus fusca

The list of guidelines is short, please continue to:

Identify your donations as best you can with tags. Bring your plants in pots. (We have 1 gallon pots available if you need them Leave as many plants as you take. Please don’t bring invasive or noxious weed species (see more below)

The list of guidelines is short, please continue to:

Noxious weeds: Please help control noxious weeds – King County has information and identification guides to help you. Use the QR to visit our website for more information and links.



