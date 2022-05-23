Lake Forest Park Water District annual plant exchange now through September
Monday, May 23, 2022
It is in operation now and running through SEPTEMBER. Consider taking part in this exchange as you tend your garden, and divide plants.
Come down and peruse the plants at their office, at 4029 NE 178th St, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155, near the entrance gate.
The District has ‘seeded’ the project this year with native plant starts of:
- Beargrass – Xerophyllum tenax
- Red Twig Dogwood – Cornus sericea
- Salal – Gaultheria shallon
- Tall Oregon Grape – Mahonia aquifoliu
- Pacific Crabapple – Malus fusca
The list of guidelines is short, please continue to:
- Identify your donations as best you can with tags.
- Bring your plants in pots. (We have 1 gallon pots available if you need them
- Leave as many plants as you take.
- Please don’t bring invasive or noxious weed species (see more below)
The community of LFP is legendary for its gardens and generosity!
Thank you to the many participants and the variety of their contributions!
0 comments:
Post a Comment