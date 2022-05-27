Jobs: WSDOT Survey Files Research Technician (TT3, In-Training)





The individual in the role will be the subject matter expert for the Northwest Region (NWR) Survey & Right of Way (RW) Office in creating GIS layers and developing databases to store the GIS information. In this role, you will be responsible for responding to Public Disclosure Requests (PDR) requests for Survey and Right of Way information. The successful candidate will be the PDA Database expert who provides ongoing training and support in the use of the database.









The successful candidate will be a central resource for PDA and will represent NWR with any questions within the database. This position is integral to the organization's mission of highway design, construction and right of way.

Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region$51,445 - $78,334 AnnuallyThe Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking an engineering technician to fill a Transportation Technician 3 vacancy located in Shoreline, WA.