Shoreline School District announces locations for free summer lunches for children and teens 18 and under
Monday, May 23, 2022
|Photo courtesy OSPI
Dates: July 5 - July 28, 2022 on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday
Locations and times:
Shorewood High School
17300 Fremont Ave. N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Lunch time: 11:00-11:15 am
Meridian Park Elementary
17077 Meridian Ave. N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Lunch time: 11:20-11:35 am
No registration or application is required. Meals must be eaten on site.
Children do not need to be enrolled in Shoreline Schools to receive meals.
Find more information
The Hunger Intervention Program is offering free lunches throughout the summer at these two Shoreline locations.
Paramount Park
June 21 to August 26, weekdays
15300 8th Ave. NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
Lunch time: 11:30 am - 12:30 pm
Shoreline Public Library
June 21 to August 26, weekdays
345 NE 175th St., Shoreline, WA 98155
Lunch time: 1:00-2:00 pm
To locate more summer meal sites in our area, call 1-866-348-6479 or visit the summer meal finder.
