Shoreline School District announces locations for free summer lunches for children and teens 18 and under

Photo courtesy OSPI Shoreline Schools are offering free lunches to children and teens ages 18 or under this summer. Shoreline Schools are offering free lunches to children and teens ages 18 or under this summer.





Shorewood High School

17300 Fremont Ave. N, Shoreline, WA 98133

Lunch time: 11:00-11:15 am



Meridian Park Elementary

17077 Meridian Ave. N, Shoreline, WA 98133

Lunch time: 11:20-11:35 am



No registration or application is required. Meals must be eaten on site.





Children do not need to be enrolled in Shoreline Schools to receive meals.





Paramount Park

June 21 to August 26, weekdays

15300 8th Ave. NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

Lunch time: 11:30 am - 12:30 pm



Shoreline Public Library

June 21 to August 26, weekdays

345 NE 175th St., Shoreline, WA 98155

Lunch time: 1:00-2:00 pm



To locate more summer meal sites in our area, call 1-866-348-6479 or visit the







June 21 to August 26, weekdays15300 8th Ave. NE, Shoreline, WA 98155Lunch time: 11:30 am - 12:30 pmJune 21 to August 26, weekdays345 NE 175th St., Shoreline, WA 98155Lunch time: 1:00-2:00 pmTo locate more summer meal sites in our area, call 1-866-348-6479 or visit the summer meal finder

Dates: July 5 - July 28, 2022 on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday