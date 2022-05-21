New website tracks efforts to protect Southern Resident orcas
Saturday, May 21, 2022
|Graphic courtesy of Governor’s Salmon Recovery Office
On Tuesday, the governor's Salmon Recovery Office launched a new website to help track efforts for protecting the endangered Southern Resident orcas.
“The website is beautiful and chock full of information,” said Tara Galuska, the governor’s orca recovery coordinator.
“The website is an easy way for people to see what’s being done to save the orcas and learn about our unique orca population here in Washington.”
June is Orca Action Month, and one way to participate is to visit Orca Action Month's website to learn more about events and activities across the state.
“It’s important that we save Southern Resident orcas. They are an iconic and treasured species in Washington and throughout the Pacific Northwest. They hold significant cultural value to native tribes and all Washingtonians,” said Gov. Jay Inslee.
“If they go extinct, we would suffer an unacceptable loss to our environment, economy and culture. These animals have been sacred to countless generations of people residing here. I don’t want to imagine a state without our beloved orcas.”
Read more from the Washington Recreation and Conservation Office and visit orca.wa.gov
