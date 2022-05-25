Echo Lake Elementary student selected for 2022 AAA School Safety Patrol Hall of Fame

Bellevue, Wash. (May 24, 2022) – In recognition of their dedication to traffic safety, community stewardship and leadership,in Shoreline, was recently chosen for induction into the 2022 AAA School Safety Patrol Hall of Fame.

“What I marvel at is how consistently and patiently Adi leads patrol members,” Owen said.

“Adi treats them like an equal, like a part of the team, never demeaning in voice or showing impatience. You can tell from the tone in Adi’s voice and the look in their eyes that they genuinely care about the safety of others.”

“It is kids like Adi that truly are the backbone of a strong patrol squad,” Owen added. “Adi’s positive, helpful, never condescending leadership makes our program a vital part of our Echo Lake School and community!”





Nominations require input from both the patroller and their advisor, including responses to a series of essay questions. This year’s inductees represent elementary schools from rural and urban communities across the state.









Owen said he relies on Adi — a squad captain — to help train new patrollers for the job and make sure they continue using proper techniques.Owen said Adi never shies away from speaking up for safety. For example, he observed Adi explaining the dangers of kicking a ball near the cars to a group of boys and kindly asking them to stop. When the request went ignored, Adi stood with the boys, holding the ball until their parents arrived for pickup. Those parents thanked Adi for stepping in to protect their children.As a long-standing tradition, a panel of judges from AAA Washington, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Washington Traffic Safety Commission chooses ten patrollers to induct into the AAA Washington School Safety Patrol Hall of Fame.