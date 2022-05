Photo by Jan Hansen





Jan Hansen reported that "This is my first sighting of a black-headed grosbeak. They migrate in from Mexico and are usually high up in our forests, but here he is on my deck!"





Photo by Jan Hansen

This is the second grosbeak sighting in Shoreline - so watch for them while the weather remains cool.





Photo by Jan Hansen

The "large beaks" are pretty unmistakable, as are the distinctive markings.





--Diane Hettrick