Shoreline Police capture burglary suspect

The Apartment Manager had reported that a white male in his thirties wearing black clothing, and who was holding both a black crowbar and a red duffel bag, had broken into and then broken a door inside of the rental office. A K9 track was attempted but the suspect was not located.



On 05/06/2022 at about 2007 hrs, Shoreline Officers Hunt, Cullen and Oliver were dispatched to a call at 1200 blk of N 175th St for an unrelated call.



Once the officers had completed the call, Officer Hunt drove through the parking lot and noticed a male walking towards the street away from where the patrol cars were parked.



Officer Hunt immediately recognized him as a burglary suspect from multiple prior incidents including the one that occurred on 04/26/2022.



The male was wearing a black jacket with a white logo on the shoulder, green pants, and a purple backpack. This matches the exact same clothing the male was wearing in the footage from these prior incidents.



Officer Hunt detained the subject and compared the recent security footage from Apartment Burglaries and confirmed that it was in fact the same person. The subject was placed under arrest.



A search of the subject’s backpack incident to arrest found several burglary tools including a foldable crowbar with a red handle that matched the one used by the suspect in the burglary.



The suspect was booked into King County Jail for two counts of Burglary in the second degree (RCW 9A.52.030).



On 4/26/22 at approximately 0235hrs Shoreline Officers responded to a burglary that had just occurred at an apartment building in the 15100 blk Stone Ln N.