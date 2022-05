Photo by David Walton

What a treat to live in the community of Lake Forest Park where one can photo a Pileated Woodpecker from one's house in one's yard.





Notice this is a male because of the red mustache (red stripe) behind the mouth on the side of the head.





The females have a black (rather than red) stripe in a similar place.





--David Walton