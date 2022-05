Rose and poem

Photo by Jan Hansen













One Perfect RoseA single flow’r he sent me, since we met.All tenderly his messenger he chose;Deep-hearted, pure, with scented dew still wet—One perfect rose.I knew the language of the floweret;“My fragile leaves, ” it said, “his heart enclose.”Love long has taken for his amuletOne perfect rose.Why is it no one ever sent me yetOne perfect limousine, do you suppose?Ah no, it’s always just my luck to getOne perfect rose.— Dorothy Parker, for more see Dorothy Parker: Complete Poems