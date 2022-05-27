Family art workshop at Richmond Beach Library

Forest collage from a previous workshop





Birds, Wings, and Other Things Art Workshop at the Richmond Beach Library





Saturday June 4, 2022 at 10:30am

Richmond Beach Library

Ages 5 and older, tweens, teens and adults





Bring the whole family and help us decorate the library by turning our large mural into a bird’s eye view of the Richmond Beach Saltwater Park.





Working with professional artist Ann Blanch, use your imagination to create birds and winged creatures flying above the beach and water.





All materials provided. After the display period, art will be returned to the participants to keep. Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library.



