Family art workshop at Richmond Beach Library

Friday, May 27, 2022

Forest collage from a previous workshop

Birds, Wings, and Other Things Art Workshop at the Richmond Beach Library

Saturday June 4, 2022 at 10:30am
Richmond Beach Library
Ages 5 and older, tweens, teens and adults

Bring the whole family and help us decorate the library by turning our large mural into a bird’s eye view of the Richmond Beach Saltwater Park. 

Working with professional artist Ann Blanch, use your imagination to create birds and winged creatures flying above the beach and water. 

All materials provided. After the display period, art will be returned to the participants to keep. Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library. 

Posted by DKH at 4:21 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  