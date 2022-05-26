Shoreline remodeler builds freedom for a family during Rampathon©

Crew members pose in front of house. Note the original steps behind them.





Photos courtesy Irons Brothers Construction









Joseph and his team began their work last week by excavating, forming, and pouring a 40-foot linear concrete walkway. On Monday, the team of volunteers returned to build the platform landing, door transition, and railings onto the home and ramp walkway.





This philanthropic project is a part of the Master Builders of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS) Rampathon program.





Three Guys Concrete were part of the project This year’s ramp recipient Laurel has contracted a rare disease that has left her unable to walk. She cannot currently work and has returned home to live with her mother, Mary who is on a fixed retirement income. This year’s ramp recipient Laurel has contracted a rare disease that has left her unable to walk. She cannot currently work and has returned home to live with her mother, Mary who is on a fixed retirement income.





They could not afford the cost of building a ramp on their own and are so grateful for this project.





With a wheelchair ramp, Laurel will be able to easily enter and exit her Mother’s home for the many appointments and therapy sessions she needs to fully recover.



The home’s doorway leads to two sets of four steps which are obstacles to enter and exit, as well as being barriers in an emergency.









“Since our first Rampathon build in Shoreline, May 2006, we have helped numerous other companies design and build ramps to make this program successful, including being past Chair of the MBA’s Rampathon committee,” says Irons. "With in-person assistance being negatively impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, we are honored to use our building skills to help others.” Joseph Irons, 2022 President of the Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW).

The new walkway goes all the way to the street The new wheelchair ramp was built from her doorway out to the parking in front of her home. This will create safe access to her front yard, the new concrete walkway, and the car. This project will be constructed out of easy to maintain and eye-pleasing materials. The new wheelchair ramp was built from her doorway out to the parking in front of her home. This will create safe access to her front yard, the new concrete walkway, and the car. This project will be constructed out of easy to maintain and eye-pleasing materials. The Irons Brothers Construction team designed a wheelchair ramp installation that will help this homeowner, her elderly mother, and the visiting nurse services to come and go from the house.



The ramp site construction crew includes 15 volunteers, including Irons Brothers Construction’s staff, Risk Insurance Services’ staff, Three Guys Concrete, Salmon Bay Sand and Gravel, Dunn Lumber, and their colleagues, friends, and family.



2022 marks the 29th anniversary of the annual Rampathon event. Since 1993, Master Builders members have contributed more than 500 ramps to members of our King and Snohomish County communities.







This year, Irons Brothers Construction, based in Shoreline WA participates in its 18th Rampathon.





Thanks to the Master Builders Association and the generous donors listed below, this ramp was built at no cost to the recipient.







Irons Brothers Construction, Inc. for volunteer labor and materials

Risk Insurance Services for volunteer labor and nourishment

Three Guys Construction for volunteer labor to build the concrete walkway

Salmon Bay Sand and Gravel for their concrete donation

Dunn Lumber for lumber material donations Learn more about Rampathon here



is celebrating 23 years of business in 2022 with their Design + Build Center showroom located at Special recognition to donors for this recipient’s ramp include:Learn more about Rampathon here www.rampathon.org Irons Brothers Construction is celebrating 23 years of business in 2022 with their Design + Build Center showroom located at 1510 NE 170th St., Shoreline, WA 98155 . Here they display universal design, aging in place remodeling, and best construction practices.





Company owners, Joseph and Melissa Irons and their team, have their Certified Aging in Place Specialist designations (CAPS) through the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and Certified Living in Place Professional certifications (CLIPP) thru the Living in Place Institute.















Ramp Captain Joseph Irons, President of Irons Brothers Construction, and his team of employees and skilled volunteers are building their 16th free wheelchair access ramp for a local Echo Lake resident.