Leave the car, hit the trail: Trailhead Direct returns May 28

King County’s Trailhead Direct transit service will return for the season beginning on Saturday, May 28, 2022.





This summer, King County Metro and King County Parks are focusing the transit-to trails service on its most popular route with stops at trailheads near Mount Si, Mount Teneriffe, and Little Si.





Riders can take the bus, Sound Transit Link light rail, or bike to easily get to the Sound Transit Capitol Hill Link station, where Trailhead Direct coaches will depart every 30 minutes.









“Summer hiking season is returning, and we look forward to helping people reach the trails,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine. “Trailhead Direct lets you venture to the mountains in a convenient and environmentally friendly way, ensuring the only footprint you leave behind is from your boots or shoes, and not your car.” More information here The 2022 season will include service on Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day.











