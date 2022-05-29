League of Women Voters registers high school students to vote

Susan Vossler, Judy Deiro, and Sarah Phillips League of Women Voters registering high school students at Inglemoor high school

In so many ways the youth of today impress me and this day of registering the high school students at Inglemoor did not disappoint. Nearly 60 students registered during their lunch to become new voters.



One student pointing to her “vote” button told her friend, this is feminism!









Yet another student said, “Voting is the way we participate in Democracy.”



Anyone can register to vote when they are 18 years old and are a US citizen. However, what many people do not know is you can pre-register to vote when you are 16 years old, and when you turn 18, you will automatically be mailed a ballot.



If you would like to register / pre-register, update your information, or learn what is on the ballot you can go here:

votewa.gov

or call 1 (800) 448-4881

The League of Women Voters is a “nonpartisan, grassroots organization working to protect and expand voting rights and ensure everyone is represented in our democracy.” Today, the League helped 58 new voters access their voting rights and strengthened our democracy in the process.



To learn more or help the League of Women Voters of Seattle-King County contact:

Email: info@lwvskc.org

Phone: (206) 329-4848



Today, at the age of 64, I returned to high school. Inglemoor high school hosted the League of Women Voters to set up a table to register voters.