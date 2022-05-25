Patti Cole-Tindall confirmed as King County Sheriff

Patti Cole-Tindall confirmed as

The King County Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to confirm Patti Cole-Tindall as the new King County Sheriff.





Before she joined the King County Sheriff’s Office, she was the director of the King County Office of Labor Relations for six years.







King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski voted for Cole-Tindall and said “I look forward to working with Sheriff Cole-Tindall as she takes on this critical job at this critical time.”

Cole-Tindall is the first appointed sheriff since voters approved a change to the King County Charter in 2020 to change the position from an elected position to an appointed position.





Cole-Tindall is the first appointed sheriff since voters approved a change to the King County Charter in 2020 to change the position from an elected position to an appointed position. She has also served in roles with the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention, the county's Community Corrections Division, and as interim director of the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight.





Cole-Tindall was appointed Interim Sheriff on January 1, 2022 and Executive Dow Constantine announced her as his choice for Sheriff on May 3.Prior to the interim appointment, Cole-Tindall had served as Undersheriff since 2020, and previously was the Chief of the Technical Services Division for almost five years.