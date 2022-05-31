Garage Sale Day in Ridgecrest Saturday
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
SATURDAY!!!!
12th Annual Ridgecrest Neighborhood
Garage Sale Day, Saturday, June 4th!!
All day - rain or shine, all throughout the Ridgecrest Neighborhood.
We hope to have lots of sales going on throughout our neighborhood - and encourage all our neighbors to get out there and shop on Saturday June, 4th.
Ridgecrest neighbors are encouraged to have a sale at their house - or partner with neighbors for an even bigger sale.
Shoppers: Watch for signs all throughout the neighborhood directing you to sales.
Tabernacle Baptist Church, 16508 8th Ave NE is hosting sellers in their parking lot - officially open from 8am until 2pm (some sellers will stay longer) The Baptist Church will be serving up juice and hot dogs.
0 comments:
Post a Comment