Garage Sale Day in Ridgecrest Saturday

Tuesday, May 31, 2022


SATURDAY!!!!
12th Annual Ridgecrest Neighborhood 
Garage Sale Day, Saturday, June 4th!!

All day - rain or shine,  all throughout the Ridgecrest Neighborhood.

We hope to have lots of sales going on throughout our neighborhood - and encourage all our neighbors to get out there and shop on Saturday June, 4th. 

Ridgecrest neighbors are encouraged to have a sale at their house - or partner with neighbors for an even bigger sale.

Shoppers: Watch for signs all throughout the neighborhood directing you to sales.

Tabernacle Baptist Church, 16508 8th Ave NE is hosting sellers in their parking lot - officially open from 8am until 2pm (some sellers will stay longer) The Baptist Church will be serving up juice and hot dogs.
Ridgecrest Neighborhood


