Book review by Aarene Storms: Tell No Tales : pirates of the southern seas

Read it for the great illustrations and fun narrative, not for the history...although, if you like history, be sure to cruise through the author's endnote and bibliography at the back of the book to learn more about the real people and their lives..Recommended for readers and pirates ages 10 to adult. Some scribbley bloodshed, some comic cussing, some cartoon canoodling.Aarene Storms is a librarian who reads and reviews books for all ages. She can be reached at aarenex@haikufarm.net