Book review by Aarene Storms: Tell No Tales : pirates of the southern seas

Aarene Storms is a librarian who reads and reviews books for all ages. She can be reached at aarenex@haikufarm.net. Read it for the great illustrations and fun narrative, not for the history...although, if you like history, be sure to cruise through the author's endnote and bibliography at the back of the book to learn more about the real people and their lives. Recommended for readers and pirates ages 10 to adult. Some scribbley bloodshed, some comic cussing, some cartoon canoodling.





However, real history gets left far a-stern as the swashbucklers weigh anchor in search of adventure and treasure.

Anne Bonny is the fiery captain of La Sirene, a pirate ship crewed by a motley bunch of marauders. The night before a battle, Anne dreams of an unsettling monster, and soon her crew must pursue the truth of her dream.Many members of this gender/race diverse crew are based on actual historical people, including Anne Bonny herself.