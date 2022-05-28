Shorewood PTSA honors Marianne Deal Stephens as their Outstanding Educator

Here’s what was said about Marianne in her nomination:





Marianne is always on the ball when it comes to providing pathway and college preparedness/application information, providing just the right information at just the right time.





Her emails are full of so much relevant information, reassurance, and solid counsel, provided in an organized way that makes it easy to find just what is needed.





And, she serves literally EVERY single student on campus. As a parent, I find her to be responsive and reassuring. Both of my students (one now in college) brighten up whenever her name is mentioned at the dinner table, and both agree she is truly amazing, and an unsung hero.





Shorewood is truly made better by her presence.