Music scene: King Youngblood, headed by Shorecrest grad, releases new album to rave reviews

King Youngblood photo by Caean Couto





“Cameron is a young man with an old soul, it’s exhilarating to work with him, and the positive, focused light he brings to our sessions” says Lilavois. Cover art by KYB2

Says Lavi-Jones,





“BIG THANK is the most authentic representation of who King Youngblood is right now. If I'm being honest, this is really the first time we've released a body of work that I have felt this level of pride about. "I know it comes from the focus on intentionality that we've been able to apply to this album. There is so much catharsis, so much vulnerability, and yet we are still finding a way to either poke fun at the negatives or downright reclaim our power from them.”

For this Band of Brothers, there is nothing but pure unwavering commitment, gratitude and a whole lot of Rock Music. The band is “Exhibit A” that rock and roll never dies – it just changes form. For this Band of Brothers, there is nothing but pure unwavering commitment, gratitude and a whole lot of Rock Music. The band is “Exhibit A” that rock and roll never dies – it just changes form.





There is a Rock revolution happening in 2022, led by a new breed of young BIPOC artists. King Youngblood, with their cathartic live shows and exquisitely produced recorded music, are at the vanguard; unapologetically burning the house down.



--Ever Kipp

BIG THANK is the writing/producing collaboration of, front man and founder of King Youngblood, and Producer/Artist Eric Lilavois (known for his work with Ayron Jones), one of the owners of the historic London Bridge Studios in Shoreline, WA.