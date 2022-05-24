Correction: Shoreline Farmers Market opens Saturday June 4
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Shoreline Farmers Market opens Saturday, June 4, 2022 at its new location at 192nd and Aurora.
After many wonderful years in Aurora Square (Shoreline Place), the Shoreline Farmers Market is excited to be moving north to the Park n Ride at 192nd St and Aurora Ave N.
With plenty of parking, you can drive, bike, walk, or hop on the bus: RapidRide E Line.
Coming back is the popular Kids PoP Program. Starting opening day, the program will return every other market date this season.
Visit our website to check out our exciting list of vendors. From freshly harvested vegetables to local honey to handcrafted greeting cards, there will be a huge variety of goods for everyone.
Each market will be hosting 4-6 prepared food vendors including a food truck. --Savory tamales, Ethiopian dishes, good 'ol BBQ, plenty of baked goods, and more!
Live music! Each market will feature two local musicians for your listening entertainment. Find the schedule on the website and updates on Facebook.
After many wonderful years in Aurora Square (Shoreline Place), the Shoreline Farmers Market is excited to be moving north to the Park n Ride at 192nd St and Aurora Ave N.
With plenty of parking, you can drive, bike, walk, or hop on the bus: RapidRide E Line.
Coming back is the popular Kids PoP Program. Starting opening day, the program will return every other market date this season.
Visit our website to check out our exciting list of vendors. From freshly harvested vegetables to local honey to handcrafted greeting cards, there will be a huge variety of goods for everyone.
Each market will be hosting 4-6 prepared food vendors including a food truck. --Savory tamales, Ethiopian dishes, good 'ol BBQ, plenty of baked goods, and more!
Live music! Each market will feature two local musicians for your listening entertainment. Find the schedule on the website and updates on Facebook.
0 comments:
Post a Comment