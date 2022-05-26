Plein air painter Mitchell Albala is featured artist at Red Sky Gallery for June

Sunlight and Snow by Mitchell Albala

The Red Sky Gallery is delighted to welcome plein air* painter, Mitchell Albala as the featured artist for the month of June!





The show opens June 1 and runs until June 30th.





We will be having an opening special event on June 12th at 2:00pm. At this event, Mitchell will be discussing his “Sunlight and Snow” series from a studio perspective.





With many studies and reference photos on hand, you’ll see how he develops his compositions and how he abstracts from nature.





He’ll also talk about the color strategies he uses to achieve luminous and atmospheric effects.





This is a “not to miss” event for both artists and collectors who want a glimpse into the artistic process. Food and beverages will be provided.















