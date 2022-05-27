Einstein 7th and 8th grade track teams perform well in Sno-King District Championship

Friday, May 27, 2022

Einstein track and field 7th and 8th grade girls and boys teams

Story by Coach Brandon Glasser

Congratulations to the Einstein 7th and 8th grade track teams for their performances in the Sno-King District Championships at Shoreline Stadium on Wednesday 5/25! 

This final meet included 15 schools from Shoreline, Edmonds, Mukilteo and Everett. 

The Einstein 7th and 8th grade girls teams each finished 3rd place in the overall team scoring, while the 7th grade boys finished 4th overall. 

The 8th grade boys team took home the district championship with a strong all around performance! 

