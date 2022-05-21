Northbound I-5 lanes closed overnight in Mountlake Terrace Friday through Sunday

Crews working on the Lynnwood Link Extension closed the northbound lanes of I-5 between SR 104 and 220th Ave SW in Mountlake Terrace (MLT) overnight Friday, May 20, 2022.



On Sunday, the northbound lanes will close as early as 11pm and will reopen at 4am the following morning.



For all three nights, the SR 104 eastbound and westbound on-ramps will close at 9pm. Traffic will be detoured and will rejoin I-5 at 220th Street SW. The MLT Flyover south and north ramps will remain closed all weekend.



To minimize impacts to drivers, northbound I-5 traffic will need to follow designated detour routes.





Southbound traffic lanes will remain open.



The closure is necessary for the removal of falsework for span supports. The falsework, which was erected in the fall of 2020, is a temporary steel column system between and outside of the girders used to support the construction of the concrete deck on top of which the light rail trains will travel.



Lynnwood Link will extend light rail into Snohomish County, serving four stations, Shoreline South/148th, Shoreline North/185th, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood City Center.













Upon its opening, riders will enjoy fast, frequent and reliable service between south Snohomish County and the University of Washington, downtown Seattle, the Eastside, Sea-Tac Airport and more. For more information, please visit https://www.soundtransit.org/system-expansion/lynnwood-link-extension

They will be closed again on Saturday 11pm to 6:30am.