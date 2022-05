Kenmore Farmers Market opens Wednesday, June 1, 2022

The market will run every Wednesday in June, July and August from 3pm - 7pm in Town Square and will host a variety of local vendors selling produce, flowers, baked goods and more.





Street closure notice: NE 181st St between 67th Ave NE and 68th Ave NE will be closed to traffic on from 12pm - 8pm on market days.













Location: Town Square 6728 NE 181st Street, Kenmore, WA 98028 will be available for market shoppers at Kenmore City Hall and surrounding streets*There are 3 ADA parking spaces in the Town Square parking lot and 3 ADA parking spaces in the City Hall parking garage. Additionally, we have reserved 2 ADA parking spaces on 67th Ave NE on the west side of Chase Bank.The Kenmore Farmers Market does not currently accept food stamp matching, EBT benefits, or WIC/Senior benefits. As a one-year pilot program, the City is exploring the viability of a more long-term farmers market in Kenmore, and may consider these payment options in the future.