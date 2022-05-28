Kenmore Farmers Market opens Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Kenmore Farmers Market begins June 1!
The market will run every Wednesday in June, July and August from 3pm - 7pm in Town Square and will host a variety of local vendors selling produce, flowers, baked goods and more.
Street closure notice: NE 181st St between 67th Ave NE and 68th Ave NE will be closed to traffic on from 12pm - 8pm on market days.
Location: Town Square 6728 NE 181st Street, Kenmore, WA 98028
Parking will be available for market shoppers at Kenmore City Hall and surrounding streets
*There are 3 ADA parking spaces in the Town Square parking lot and 3 ADA parking spaces in the City Hall parking garage. Additionally, we have reserved 2 ADA parking spaces on 67th Ave NE on the west side of Chase Bank.
The Kenmore Farmers Market does not currently accept food stamp matching, EBT benefits, or WIC/Senior benefits. As a one-year pilot program, the City is exploring the viability of a more long-term farmers market in Kenmore, and may consider these payment options in the future.
