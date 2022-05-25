Jobs: WSDOT Project Manager (TE3)





As the Project Manager, the primary undertaking of this position is to deliver the assigned Design-Build and Design-Bid-Build projects within scope, schedule, and budget while developing the direct reports to become future leaders of WSDOT.









The successful candidate appointed to the Project Manager position will have a high impact to WSDOT’s mission to provide and support safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve livable communities and economic vitality for people and businesses.

Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region$70,938 - $95,432 AnnuallyThe Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an experienced engineer to serve as Project Manager to direct activities that are necessary for the development of transportation safety, preservation, and improvement projects for WSDOT’s Northwest Region (NWR).