Scene on the Sound: Low tide beach walks start May 29 at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park

Friday, May 20, 2022

This guy enjoyed the low tide Thursday without the benefit
of a naturalist. Photo by Barbara Twaddell

The Low Tide Beach Walks are fairly informal events. A beach naturalist will be on hand at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park at the designation times. The naturalist will explain the various creatures and features to be found at the beach to anyone who wants to gather round and listen.

Here's the schedule for the whole summer:




