Studio East presents its second annual Shakespeare in the Park at Juanita Beach this June 

Much Ado About Nothing features two couples – Claudio and Hero, and Beatrice and Benedick. Claudio and Hero are a promised couple who must overcome obstacles before they can wed. Beatrice and Benedick are long-time verbal sparring partners who haven’t yet realized that they love each other.





The course of love may not always be easy, but it is hilarious in this classic comedy. Each year Studio East likes to put a spin on its annual Shakespeare production, and this year, the show will be set in the romantic Hawaii of the 1950s.



Much Ado About Nothing has a running time of 2 hours plus an intermission. All shows will be held at Juanita Beach Park and are FREE to the community. Performances are June 3 at 6:30pm, June 4 at 2pm and 6:30pm, and June 5 at 2pm. For more info about the show, visit HERE Much Ado About Nothing is presented by Studio East with Dianna Caley as Technical Sponsor.Studio East Training for the Performing Arts was founded in 1992 to provide theater arts education for young people on the Eastside. Studio East has become one of the largest children’s theater training programs in the Seattle area. Today, Studio East serves over 60,000 people annually with a comprehensive program of drama classes, theater arts camps, Mainstage productions and live performances for children from ages 3 through 19.