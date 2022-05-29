Beehives at Ballinger Commons





In the background, Lauree Scheiber, regional manager of Security Properties Residential, holds one of the nearly twenty bee-covered frames, which are inside the new hives.





About 30 tenants attended the installation, during which Moore spoke about bees, their lifestyles, and importance to earth. The community garden is along First Avenue, in a space that until several years ago, housed a pond and pumping station for nearby Holyrood Cemetery.





The transformation of the space into an asset for residents was the brainchild of property manager Kimberly Travis who distributed seeds for planting to residents during the event. Friday’s event was followed by a community barbecue at the Ballinger Commons Clubhouse.



Ballinger Commons is owned by the King County Housing Authority. It is bounded by 205th, 1st NE, Meridian N, and 195th. It has 485 units in close to 25 buildings on the 77 acre site.













The bees will pollinate flowers and vegetables in the complex’s new garden for residents of the 77-acre site.