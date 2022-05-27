Susan Chang receives award as Government Engineer of 2022 from professional society

Susan Chang, (far right) receiving professional award

Photo courtesy PSEC





Former Shoreline City Councilmember Susan Chang was formally presented with the award as the 2022 Government Engineer of the Year at the annual banquet of the Puget Sound Engineering Council (PSEC) on May 14, 2022 at the Museum of Flight in Seattle.





Susan Chang, Ph. D., P. E., Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections, was selected as the recipient of the Award in recognition of her exceptional career as a geotechnical earthquake engineer, her innovative work in developing design guidelines for considering earthquake ground motions in high-rise buildings, and her leadership in revising the state building code.











