Message from Superintendent Reyes in response to the Texas school tragedy
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Yesterday’s tragic school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is deeply heartbreaking.
Our hearts go out to the students, teachers, staff, parents, families, and community of Uvalde as they process this incredibly difficult and sad time.
During times like this, children may express or exhibit fear about their safety, so please let your school know if you sense that a student needs support.
Here are some helpful resources for talking with your children about this event or any act of violence:
- Talking to Children About Violence: Tips for Parents and Teachers – National Association of School Psychologists
- Talking to Kids About Fear and Violence – Mental Health America
- How to Talk to Kids About Tragedies in the Media – Child Development Institute
Safety measures in schools across our district include the following:
Sincerely,
Dr. Susana Reyes
Superintendent
Shoreline School District
- Secured entries are locked other than during high-traffic arrival times
- School entrances are monitored and entry is controlled by office and administrative staff
- All schools have the ability to electronically lock down all exterior doors with the push of a button
- All threats are taken seriously and investigated, with appropriate precautions
- Safety drills are conducted throughout the year, including lockdown drills
- To quickly, easily, and anonymously report safety concerns, we have an anonymous safety tip line
In the wake of a tragedy such as this, we are reminded to hold our loved ones close while we care for and support them during this difficult time. Please know, we are focused on ensuring that every Shoreline student has access to a safe and healthy environment in which to learn, grow, and succeed.
