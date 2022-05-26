Message from Superintendent Reyes in response to the Texas school tragedy

Here are some helpful resources for talking with your children about this event or any act of violence:As a school district, we are committed to making every effort to ensure our students have a learning environment in which they feel safe and secure, and where they can focus on growing every day.

Secured entries are locked other than during high-traffic arrival times

School entrances are monitored and entry is controlled by office and administrative staff

All schools have the ability to electronically lock down all exterior doors with the push of a button

All threats are taken seriously and investigated, with appropriate precautions

Safety drills are conducted throughout the year, including lockdown drills

To quickly, easily, and anonymously report safety concerns, we have an anonymous safety tip line

In the wake of a tragedy such as this, we are reminded to hold our loved ones close while we care for and support them during this difficult time. Please know, we are focused on ensuring that every Shoreline student has access to a safe and healthy environment in which to learn, grow, and succeed.

Safety measures in schools across our district include the following:Sincerely,Dr. Susana ReyesSuperintendentShoreline School District