Shoreline Chamber to hear virtual presentation on Light Rail stations and BRT - public invited
Thursday, May 26, 2022
|Mountlake Terrace station design courtesy City of MLT
The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce would like to extend an invitation to all residents and business owners from Shoreline to Lynnwood to attend a free Zoom presentation featuring Sound Transit about the new Light Rail Stations and associated Bus Rapid transit (BRT) routes coming to our area soon.
Wednesday June 8, 2022 - 11:30am to 1pm
Please sign up on the Chamber website at this link: https://shorelinechamber.org/event-4836290
Video of route from Northgate to Lynnwood
Video of route from Northgate to Lynnwood
0 comments:
Post a Comment