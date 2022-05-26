Shoreline Chamber to hear virtual presentation on Light Rail stations and BRT - public invited

Thursday, May 26, 2022

Mountlake Terrace station design courtesy City of MLT
The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce would like to extend an invitation to all residents and business owners from Shoreline to Lynnwood to attend a free Zoom presentation featuring Sound Transit about the new Light Rail Stations and associated Bus Rapid transit (BRT) routes coming to our area soon. 

Wednesday June 8, 2022 - 11:30am to 1pm




