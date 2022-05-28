Off-Ramp night closure at NB I-5 to NE 145th St Exit 175

Tuesday, May 31, 2022 Sound Transit will be closing the off-ramp from NB I-5 via exit 175 for construction of the Lynnwood Link light rail.





When: May 31st and June 2nd, 11:00pm to 5:00am.

Where: NB I-5 to NE 145th St Off-Ramp (Exit 175)



Suggested detour route is exiting at NB I-5 exit 176.



Community Engagement:

lynnwoodlink@soundtransit.org or

206-398-5300

After-hours construction hotline: 888-298-2395





