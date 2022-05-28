Off-Ramp night closure at NB I-5 to NE 145th St Exit 175
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Tuesday, May 31, 2022 Sound Transit will be closing the off-ramp from NB I-5 via exit 175 for construction of the Lynnwood Link light rail.
When: May 31st and June 2nd, 11:00pm to 5:00am.
Where: NB I-5 to NE 145th St Off-Ramp (Exit 175)
Suggested detour route is exiting at NB I-5 exit 176.
Community Engagement:
- lynnwoodlink@soundtransit.org or
- 206-398-5300
- After-hours construction hotline: 888-298-2395
