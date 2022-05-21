Scene over the Sound: Armed Forces Day flyover
Saturday, May 21, 2022
It is Armed Forces Day, and this morning there was a flyover. I think it is B-29 Superfortress bomber.
From Wikipedia: The Boeing B-29 Superfortress is an American four-engined propeller-driven heavy bomber designed by Boeing and flown primarily by the United States during World War II, and the Korean War. Named in allusion to its predecessor, the B-17 Flying Fortress, the Superfortress was designed for high-altitude strategic bombing, but also excelled in low-altitude night incendiary bombing, and in dropping naval mines to blockade Japan. B-29s dropped the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and became the only aircraft that has ever used nuclear weapons in combat.
--Jan Hansen
