For Sale: North City Bistro and Wine Shop
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
The North City Bistro and Wine Shop is a lovely, intimate space on 15th NE in the main North City Business District. It is a standard venue during the North City Jazz Walk and during non-pandemic times it is a venue for live jazz.
It recently returned to a full schedule of musicians.
They also sell fine wine and spirits and have been keeping the doors open during the pandemic by selling cases of wine.
As many of you may know that, due to our eventual move to France, we are selling the North City Bistro some time this year.We thought we had some serious buyers on the line, but it looks like that may not happen, so back to square 1.So, if Any of you know someone who would like to take over an established and much appreciated restaurant/wine and spirits shop / music venue (or any of those aspects of what we have built, possibly even partially staffed), please have them contact us for more details. rbloom888@gmail.comAfter all of the hard work, Love and $$ we have invested here over the past 8 1/2 years, we would hate to have to close it down, and liquidate the inventory and assets.
|They serve "small plates" as well as wine
from Washington vintners
In the meantime, they have a full schedule of performers. Please note that they are very cautious about COVID and proof of vaccination or a negative test is required for entrance. Tickets to the shows are for sale on their website https://northcitybistro.com/
|Lee Oskar and Friends performing at the Bistro
ALL WEEKEND MUSIC STARTS AT 8pm Thursday shows start at 7pm
Happy Hour Wednesday shows are 5:00-6:30pm
Here is what is scheduled for the rest of May and the first half of June; even more shows listed on their website: https://northcitybistro.com/
June 1 - Frank Kohl - Jazz Guitar Happy Hour
June 2 - Kelley Johnson Student Showcase
June 3 - McTuff V3 - Funk, Soul and Blues
June 4 - Duende Libre - World Jazz
June 8 - Bruce Barnard Trio - Bossa Nova Happy Hour
June 9 - 2Ality w/Steve Grimes and Steve Stusser
June 10 - Ann Reynolds and Clave Gringa - Cuban Jazz
June 11 - Eric and Encarnacion - Duo Flamenco
June 15 - Bill Anschell Trio - Awesome Piano Jazz
June 16 - Jaspar Lepak - Beautiful Songwriter
June 17 - Joel Astley and Friends - Great Blues
June 18 - Pearl Django - Parisian Swing
June 22 - Kim Maguire Verry Happy Hour
June 23 - John Stowell and Dmitri Matheny
June 24 - John Pinetree and the Yellin' Degenerates
June 25 - EntreMundos Quarteto
June 30 - Maracuja
July 1 - Birch Pereira and the Gin Joints
July 2 - Jovino Santos Neto Quinteto
Their Facebook page has music samples: https://www.facebook.com/NorthCityBistro
North City Bistro is All Ages All the Time!
0 comments:
Post a Comment