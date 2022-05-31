For Sale: North City Bistro and Wine Shop

Ray and Sharon Bloom are selling

By Diane Hettrick





The North City Bistro and Wine Shop is a lovely, intimate space on 15th NE in the main North City Business District. It is a standard venue during the North City Jazz Walk and during non-pandemic times it is a venue for live jazz.





It recently returned to a full schedule of musicians.





They also sell fine wine and spirits and have been keeping the doors open during the pandemic by selling cases of wine.





As many of you may know that, due to our eventual move to France, we are selling the North City Bistro some time this year.

We thought we had some serious buyers on the line, but it looks like that may not happen, so back to square 1.

So, if Any of you know someone who would like to take over an established and much appreciated restaurant/wine and spirits shop / music venue (or any of those aspects of what we have built, possibly even partially staffed), please have them contact us for more details. rbloom888@gmail.com

After all of the hard work, Love and $$ we have invested here over the past 8 1/2 years, we would hate to have to close it down, and liquidate the inventory and assets.

They serve "small plates" as well as wine

from Washington vintners

In the meantime, they have a full schedule of performers. Please note that they are very cautious about COVID and proof of vaccination or a negative test is required for entrance. Tickets to the shows are for sale on their website https://northcitybistro.com/





Lee Oskar and Friends performing at the Bistro

ALL WEEKEND MUSIC STARTS AT 8pm Thursday shows start at 7pm