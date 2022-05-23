Shooting at graduation party in Shoreline early Sunday morning sends three to hospital

The American Legion Hall, Post 227

By Diane Hettrick









The hall was rented for a graduation party from 5pm Saturday to 2am Sunday.



What is know is that at 2:08am Sunday morning, 911 calls started coming in reporting multiple shots fired at the Legion Hall, which is located in a very quiet neighborhood at 14521 17th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155.



Police and Shoreline Fire responded and found two people with gunshot wounds. Original reports suggested that the victims were shot in the face and neck, but these were not accurate, at least for the two victims treated at the scene by Shoreline Fire.



It is possible, but not confirmed, that the shots came from people in one or two vehicles outside of the hall.



Shoreline Fire medics immediately transported the victims to Harborview. They were in stable condition. A third victim was transported in a private vehicle before first responders arrived.



The victims are not providing information to police. Partygoers scattered and those that remained also declined to provide information.



The scene was chaotic. Partygoers, major police and fire response. Neighbors for three blocks around were awakened by the shots and gathered on the streets. Seattle PD came in to assist with crowd control.



Police says that this is an open case, under investigation, but difficult to pursue when no one will talk to them.









