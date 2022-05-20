Organ concert Sunday at St. Dunstan's features Susanna Valleau playing music featuring female and African-American composers

The Orloff organ at St. Dunstan's

The second Dedicatory Organ Recital is being offered by Susanna Valleau, Music Director of St. Dunstan's. The second Dedicatory Organ Recital is being offered by Susanna Valleau, Music Director of St. Dunstan's.



The varied program features music by Women and African American composers - composers whose voices have been traditionally overlooked in the classical music canon. Come immerse yourself in a serene and welcoming setting, where you can feel the organ's vibrations through your body as you look through the windows to old growth evergreens. This concert is appropriate for music lovers of all ages.



Masks will be required for everyone in attendance.



Suggested Donations: $5 for Students, $15 for Adults, $30 for Families





Susanna Valleau, organist Susanna Valleau began studying piano at age seven and could hardly walk past the piano without sitting down to play. Ten years later, however, the organ stole her affections when she heard Widor’s Toccata for the first time, and she went on to earn degrees in organ performance from Lawrence University (Bachelor of Music) and the University of Washington (Master of Music). Susanna Valleau began studying piano at age seven and could hardly walk past the piano without sitting down to play. Ten years later, however, the organ stole her affections when she heard Widor’s Toccata for the first time, and she went on to earn degrees in organ performance from Lawrence University (Bachelor of Music) and the University of Washington (Master of Music).





She has earned top prizes in multiple nationwide organ competitions. Susanna serves as music director of St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in Shoreline, WA and is on faculty with the Seattle Girls’ Choir as accompanist to two of their groups.



