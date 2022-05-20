Organ concert Sunday at St. Dunstan's features Susanna Valleau playing music featuring female and African-American composers
Friday, May 20, 2022
|The Orloff organ at St. Dunstan's
The second Dedicatory Organ Recital is being offered by Susanna Valleau, Music Director of St. Dunstan's.
Join virtually or in person, Sunday May 22, 2022, 3pm at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, 722 N 145th St Shoreline, WA 98133
The varied program features music by Women and African American composers - composers whose voices have been traditionally overlooked in the classical music canon. Come immerse yourself in a serene and welcoming setting, where you can feel the organ's vibrations through your body as you look through the windows to old growth evergreens. This concert is appropriate for music lovers of all ages.
Masks will be required for everyone in attendance.
Suggested Donations: $5 for Students, $15 for Adults, $30 for Families
|Susanna Valleau, organist
She has earned top prizes in multiple nationwide organ competitions. Susanna serves as music director of St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in Shoreline, WA and is on faculty with the Seattle Girls’ Choir as accompanist to two of their groups.
She also gives solo recitals across the country, maintains an active piano studio, and collaborates regularly as an accompanist and in chamber music settings on piano, harpsichord, and organ.
Here's a sample of recitalist Susanna Valleau playing Bach - but you'll have to come to the concert for the full experience!
https://fb.watch/d6JTGmwIyH/
