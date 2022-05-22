School board hybrid meeting Tuesday, May 24, 2022 - agenda, documents, and meeting link
Sunday, May 22, 2022
The Shoreline School Board will hold a Regular Board Meeting on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 6:00pm. The meeting will be held in person at 6:00pm in the Shoreline Room, Shoreline Center (18560 1st Ave. NE) and streamed via Zoom. The links to join by Zoom and to see the full meeting agenda are below.
Presentations:
- 2021-2022 Academic and Student Well-Being Recovery Plan – Grades 6-12 Data Review
- First Reading: Proposal for the Expansion of Student Voice
- March and April Monthly Financial Report and April and May Enrollment Update
- First Reading: Revisions to Policy 5333, Holidays
- Superintendent Entry Plan: Review and Highlights
If you would like to provide written public comment for the regular board meeting, you can do so by filling out this online form by 12:00pm on Tuesday, May 24, and it will be provided to the Board. There will also be a live public comment period during the meeting for those who attend in person or via Zoom.
Link to meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85683350564?pwd=cnFpQXFXT0kwdUtWKzVrM1UrTDErdz09
Webinar ID: 856 8335 0564
Passcode: 986988
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833
Full meeting agenda (download to your computer / device)
