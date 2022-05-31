Shoreline Walks: Saturday 10am at Sunset School Park

Tuesday, May 31, 2022


This Saturday, volunteer walk leader Donna will lead walkers through the Innis Arden neighborhood and Boeing Creek Park.

No registration, just show up at Sunset School Park 17800 10th Ave NW at 10am on Saturday, June 4, 2022.


Volunteer Walk Leaders are needed! More information here.

See Kean Engle's video of a Shoreline Walk led by Dan on May 21, 2022 to Lake Forest Park and McAleer Creek.  



