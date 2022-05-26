King County Library System’s annual Summer Reading Program begins June 1



Residents may also participate in fun and educational activities all summer long, such as arts and crafts workshops, music and magic programs, outdoor StoryWalks, STEM learning opportunities and a variety of literary events.

There are both in-person and online events to attend this year, as KCLS continues to expand in-person programming in the wake of the pandemic.





Participants who make it to the 1,000-minute mark, or complete 50 early learning activities, will also be celebrated on their library’s Community Board and will receive a KCLS Reader journal featuring Wallace’s artwork. Prizes have been made possible by the KCLS Foundation and will be available while supplies last.





