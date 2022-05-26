King County Library System’s annual Summer Reading Program begins June 1
Thursday, May 26, 2022
ISSAQUAH, WA – MAY 25, 2022 – The King County Library System (KCLS) encourages King County residents of all ages to participate in its annual Summer Reading Program from June 1 to August 31, 2022.
Participants ages 5 and older are invited to track minutes spent reading during the summer, with a 500-minute halfway goal and a 1,000-minute final goal.
Preschoolers (ages newborn to 5) may complete a series of early literacy activities with assistance from their parents or caregivers.
Visit kcls.org/summer for more information, including reading recommendations and a list of events; the website will launch on June 1 when the program begins.
Participants may read anything they choose to, and reading to someone else or listening to an audiobook counts toward reading minutes.
- Use the Beanstack app to sign up for the Summer Reading Program and log reading hours. Or,
- Starting June 1, patrons may pick up a reading log at their library to track hours instead.
Residents may also participate in fun and educational activities all summer long, such as arts and crafts workshops, music and magic programs, outdoor StoryWalks, STEM learning opportunities and a variety of literary events.
There are both in-person and online events to attend this year, as KCLS continues to expand in-person programming in the wake of the pandemic.
Patrons who read for at least 500 minutes, or complete 25 early learning activities, will be commemorated on their library’s Community Board and will receive a KCLS Reader patch featuring artwork by local artist Erin Wallace.
Participants who make it to the 1,000-minute mark, or complete 50 early learning activities, will also be celebrated on their library’s Community Board and will receive a KCLS Reader journal featuring Wallace’s artwork. Prizes have been made possible by the KCLS Foundation and will be available while supplies last.
