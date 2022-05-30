From the Truman Library Institute: 6 Ways to Honor Memorial Day



On May 28, 1948, President Harry S. Truman designated the hour beginning at 8pm ET (3pm local) as a period in which all the citizens of the United States might unite in prayer for peace. On May 28, 1948, President Harry S. Truman designated the hour beginning at 8pm ET (3pm local) as a period in which all the citizens of the United States might unite in prayer for peace.





If you hear "Taps" being played, here's why:





The TAPS ACROSS AMERICA tribute debuted on national television in 2020 when CBS news “On the Road” correspondent Steve Hartman teamed up with retired Air Force bugler Jari Villanueva, founder of TAPS FOR VETERANS and TAPS ACROSS AMERICA.





The two men invited buglers and musicians to sound Taps from their front porches all at the same time as a part of the TAPS ACROSS AMERICA tribute. The massive, simultaneous event replaced picnics, parades, and other celebrations cancelled due to the pandemic.





This year tens of thousands of musicians are gearing up to play in one of the largest musical performances of all time - "Taps Across America." On Monday, at 3:00pm sharp, they'll play "Taps" to remember America's fallen.







