Sign up for this 3 hour online workshop on June 14th: Writing - Creating Sci-Fi Stories
Friday, May 27, 2022
Creating Sci-Fi from your life experiences is a fun way to create cool storylines that could involve technology, mystery, otherworldly events, and show us something about what it means to be human.
Come join us as we learn to extrapolate science concepts and how to work them into our world to bring amazing new stories to life.
Can’t make the class? Sign up and we will send you the class materials, recording and presentation slides to help you get started!
6/12 - 10:00am – 1:00pm - Sunday (1)
Fee: $39 | Rebecca Demarest | Online
https://www.campusce.net/shoreline/course/course.aspx...
0 comments:
Post a Comment