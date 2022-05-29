Notes from Shoreline Council meeting May 23, 2022

Pam Cross, reporter Shoreline City Council Meeting

Notes by Pam Cross



The remote meeting was called to order at 7:00pm by Mayor Scully.



All Councilmembers were present.



Approval of the Agenda



CM Roberts requests removal of item 7(i) from the Consent Calendar

“Adoption of Resolution No. 491 - Repealing Resolution No. 459 – Temporarily Authorizing Meetings and Public Hearings to be Held Electronically Due to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency”



Item 7(i) is removed from the Consent Calendar and made Action 8(a)



Revised agenda approved by unanimous consent.



Report of the City Manager, Debbie Tarry

Presented by Ms. Tarry



Coffee with the Chief.

There will be more events like this at different locations throughout the year.



Low tides - Waterproof footwear is recommended







Support Shoreline’s Farmers Market at its new location

Leashed dogs are welcome







Shoreline Walks

Open to all ages and abilities

No need to sign up in advance

Leashed dogs welcome







State of the City Breakfast Please RSVP because space is limited.







Public Reminders

The Planning Commission meeting originally scheduled for June 2 has been cancelled.



In honor of Memorial Day, City Hall will be clsed on Monday, May 30. There will be no Council meeting.



The next Council meeting will be held on Monday, June 6.



Council Reports



CM Ramsdell

I attended the Shoreline Rotary Club breakfast meeting. I was impressed with the Homestead Community Land Trust program. The Trust supplies affordable homeowner opportunities for those earning 50 - 80% of AMI. The Trust owns the land and the homeowner purchases the structure that can be purchased for between $224,000 and $338,000.



I also attended the Westminster Triangle Neighborhood Group Meet. They discussed the development of the park.



And I attended a meeting with the staff and Board members of the North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA). Their primary concern is the future of The Oaks Enhanced Shelter. The current contract ends in 2023 and they are finding it a little frustrating trying to find out from Catholic Community Services about the future of it.



DM Robertson

I’ll give a brief update on the Regional Transit Committee. Metro ridership is up 20% from last year. The new ORCA card launched on May 16. You don’t need a new card. You can connect your ORCA Card to the new myORCA app or manage your account at

They are going to be talking about reducing fares for youth on Metro to zero. The rest of the discussion was about Metro Connects as part of the regional plan.



CM McConnell

I attended the Zoom meeting for the domestic violence (DV) initiative a few weeks ago. It was very promising that there are resources out there but access to them is broken because of language and cultural barriers. Victims will file DV claims but then they don’t follow through with the rest of the sequence through the legal system because they don’t know how to. We need attorneys acting as advocates to guide victims through the following steps for restraining orders etc.



I want to mention that I attended the ShoreLake Arts Gala with almost every member of the Council who should be patting themselves on the back. The last number I heard from the silent auction was $60,000.



CM Mork

I attended the Elected Officials K4C, the King County Climate Change Consortium Town Hall which was led by KingCo Councilmember Rod Dembowski. The main topics were the addition of two new cities (Bothell and Maple Valley) to the Consortium. We also discussed at length Vision Zero and its ultimate goal of no deaths or serious injuries on roadways using road safety reform.



Mayor Scully

I attended the meeting of the Lake Ballinger Forum. We had an exciting presentation by WSDOT about making the creek that leads up to Lake Ballinger salmon-accessible by putting access under I-5, which is a pretty impressive project using a boring machine since there no way to cut and cover on I-5. Concerns about potential flooding will have to be addressed.



Also Representative Jayapal has included funding for our Ballinger Creek potential restoration project as part of her funding request to the White House. That would make that particular creek fish-passable up to Brugger’s Bog. This is just step one but this is an exciting start.



Public Comment

Each speaker allowed 2 minutes. There were



The following speakers commented on item 9(c) Discussion of Acquisition of Certain Real Property for Public Park Land



Opposed to City Acquisition

Richard Kink, Shoreline

Bryan Chow, Shoreline

Jim McCurdy, Shoreline

Nathan Beard, Shoreline, President of Richmond Beach Preservation Assn

Dave Barnett, Shoreline, Chairman of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe

Randy Stime, Shoreline

Forrest Taylor, Shoreline

David Spellman, on behalf of the property owner Peter Vitaliano



In favor of City Acquisition

Sandra Gillette, Shoreline

Jack Malek, Shoreline

Tom Wyatt, Shoreline

Tom McCormick, Shoreline

Tom Petersen, Shoreline



Other topics

Theresa LaCroix, Edmonds, Director of Shoreline/LFP Senior Center

Thanks for continued support of the Senior Center



Kathleen Russell, Shoreline, Save Shoreline Trees

Item 9(b) Staffing request. Requested list of projects



Derek Blackwell

Opposed to proposed apartment on Linden Ave N



Approval of the Consent Calendar as amended.

The amended Consent Calendar was approved unanimously.



Action Item 8(a) Resolution No. 491 - Repealing Resolution No. 459 – Temporarily Authorizing Meetings and Public Hearings to be Held Electronically Due to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency



Presented by Margaret King, City Attorney



Staff recommends City Council adopt Resolution 491 repealing Resolution 459 and return to in-person meetings effective June 1, 2022.



PUBLIC COMMENT

This is required because this item is on the Agenda for the first time without prior notice.



No comments.



DISCUSSION



Motion and second to adopt the Resolution.



There has been much more public participation since we have had remote meetings. This will also allow a hybrid meeting so that Councilmembers who are unable to attend, and for the public who are unable to attend in person or may prefer to attend electronically via Zoom.



Does staff expect in-person attendance be similar to what we’ve had in the past? (About 100 people)

Reply Debbie Tarry : We have not discussed capacity in the Council meetings but we would like to spread the chairs apart a little bit more. Historically, when we’ve been at capacity in Chambers we have allowed additional attendees to participate in the lobby and provided seating. Will electronic attendees who wish to give public comment have to sign up well in advance of the meeting like they do now?

Reply Debbie Tarry : Probably so that we can coordinate the speakers. If that changes we will let the public know in advance. What about Covid protocol and masks?

Reply Debbie Tarry : When the mask mandate was dropped Statewide, we stopped requiring masks at City Hall. We do encourage people to wear masks. At this time we plan to take that same approach in Council Chambers.

: When the mask mandate was dropped Statewide, we stopped requiring masks at City Hall. We do encourage people to wear masks. At this time we plan to take that same approach in Council Chambers. We expect and encourage continued remote participation even though some of the details are still being worked out. Does this Resolution apply the same way to the Planning Commission and the Parks Board in requiring mandatory in-person attendance unless there is a State of Emergency that says we cannot come?

Reply Margaret King : No. What it does is “undo” the mandate and allow a hybrid meeting so attendance of members or the public can be done remotely or in-person.

: No. What it does is “undo” the mandate and allow a hybrid meeting so attendance of members or the public can be done remotely or in-person. Reply Jessica Simulcik-Smith, City Clerk : Council Chambers has had the hybrid equipment installed and our other conference rooms are on the schedule to be installed soon. Currently we have been facing a back-order of critical equipment.

: Council Chambers has had the hybrid equipment installed and our other conference rooms are on the schedule to be installed soon. Currently we have been facing a back-order of critical equipment. Reply Mayor Scully : At our retreat this was something we discussed and we decided Councilmembers are free to decide for themselves whether and how often they choose to participate in person or remotely. I believe this will extend to other boards. VOTE

Motion passes unanimously by a vote of 7-0.



Action Item 8(b) PUBLIC HEARING and Discussion on Ordinance No. 965 – Extension of the Interim Regulations Authorizing Outdoor Seating on Private Property and Within Approved Public Rights-of-Way



Presented by Andrew Bauer, Planning Manager



On July 27, 2020, the City Council adopted Ordinance No. 895, enacting interim regulations for outdoor seating areas for existing restaurants and bars due to indoor seating restrictions in place at that time related to the COVID-19 pandemic. These regulations include expedited permit review and waiver of fees. Council has adopted three extensions of the interim regulations during the course of the pandemic. Although most restrictions associated with the pandemic have been lifted, a fourth and final six-month extension is necessary as the Planning Commission continues their work on Development Code amendments for permanent regulations.



PUBLIC HEARING

No comments



DISCUSSION



This is a great idea and I wish there was more participation. We lack a downtown area like Edmonds has, but as our city develops around the light rail, there will be more areas where this can evolve.



I supported this in the past and look forward to making it permanent.



Councilmembers agree to this returning to Council on the Consent Calendar.



Study Item 9(a) Discussion of Ordinance No. 966 – Amending Shoreline Municipal Code Chapter 13.20 to Add a New Section SMC 13.20.060 – Deferred Underground Facilities



Presented by John Norris, Assistant City Manager



Required undergrounding of the electrical utility in the 148th St light rail area has been delayed by Seattle City Light’s (SCL) 5th Avenue Duct Bank Project. In early 2021, SCL informed Sound Transit and the City that it was pushing back the timing of this replacement project as it does not have the capital funding to complete the Duct Bank Project in coordination with the light rail project timeline. SCL estimates a 2027-2030 timeline instead of 2024. As a result, temporary above-ground 3-phase power is required in order to continue with the light rail project as well as private development in the station area.



Seattle City Light, as the electrical utility service provider, will be required to:Ensure that interim poles are designed and constructed to not preclude future full development of adjacent sites

Upon completion of undergrounding, remove the interim poles and wires within proscribed timelines

Comply with provided enforcement provisions



Because other utilities (such as fiber optic or cable companies) will be using these poles, SCL requested that the other utilities be allowed enough time to remove their cables so that SCL can then remove the poles in a timely way. Staff has proposed an amendment to address this.



DISCUSSION



DUFA (see above slide) includes MUR 45 zones. But in the ordinance adopted earlier this year, we limited temporary above-ground to MUR 70. Do we need to go back and revisit that to include MUR 45?

Reply: Staff did discuss this. It is most likely that applicants for a DUFA would take an interim power pole that would be allowed and utilize that on an operational basis. The temporary construction power poles are only allowed in MUR 70. Council could go back and expand into the MUR 45. Or scale back DUFA to not include MUR 45. But the latter would preclude development in adjacent MUR 45 until the 4th Ave Duct Bank project is completed. We’re not voting on DUFA tonight, right?

Reply: Correct. Normally SCL is renting space on their poles to a variety of different utilities. There is nothing in our code prohibiting these rentals. Will SCL be renting the space during the temporary above-grounding?

Reply: Yes. Some of these poles may replace existing single-phase poles, so it is likely that the different utilities will be on these interim poles. I have a question about the specific amendment and the original draft. They talk about two different things - the completed capital project and then the connection. Can the connection occur before the project is complete? In theory, of course. Should there be some clarity about the timing of the end of it all?

Reply: Great point. The intent is that once the underground project is energized - when the connection is made - they can then stop using the overhead poles to energize whatever future development or project. At that point the overhead wires can be removed by SCL, and then the other renting utilities remove their wires. Following that, SCL (that owns the poles) will come in and remove them. We will take a closer look at the wording we have used to make sure we are clear and not confusing the terminology. This will return to Council as an Action item on June 6.



Study Item 9(b) Discussion of Ordinance 964 - Revenue Supported Permit Staffing Request



Presented by Rachael Markle, AICP, PandCD Director

Tricia Juhnke, P.E., City Engineer



Due to the increase in volume and complexity of permits for developments in the station areas and the Town Center, there are not sufficient staffing resources to process permit applications within a reasonable time frame.



The most complex permit types from application intake to permit issuance require equally complex skill sets for staff. We are talking about permits for projects such as new mixed-use, multi-family, commercial, Deep Green Incentive Program projects, Affordable Housing projects and projects within Critical Areas.



This issue needs immediate attention to address the current and anticipated permit processing backlog at the current staffing level. Staff recommends adding six regular staff positions. So we are seeking a budget amendment to hire additional staff for permitting processing. Seattle City Light, as the electrical utility service provider, will be required to:Ensure that interim poles are designed and constructed to not preclude future full development of adjacent sitesUpon completion of undergrounding, remove the interim poles and wires within proscribed timelinesComply with provided enforcement provisionsBecause other utilities (such as fiber optic or cable companies) will be using these poles, SCL requested that the other utilities be allowed enough time to remove their cables so that SCL can then remove the poles in a timely way. Staff has proposed an amendment to address this.DISCUSSIONDUFA (see above slide) includes MUR 45 zones. But in the ordinance adopted earlier this year, we limited temporary above-ground to MUR 70. Do we need to go back and revisit that to include MUR 45?We’re not voting on DUFA tonight, right?Normally SCL is renting space on their poles to a variety of different utilities. There is nothing in our code prohibiting these rentals. Will SCL be renting the space during the temporary above-grounding?I have a question about the specific amendment and the original draft. They talk about two different things - the completed capital project and then the connection. Can the connection occur before the project is complete? In theory, of course. Should there be some clarity about the timing of the end of it all?Due to the increase in volume and complexity of permits for developments in the station areas and the Town Center, there are not sufficient staffing resources to process permit applications within a reasonable time frame.The most complex permit types from application intake to permit issuance require equally complex skill sets for staff. We are talking about permits for projects such as new mixed-use, multi-family, commercial, Deep Green Incentive Program projects, Affordable Housing projects and projects within Critical Areas.This issue needs immediate attention to address the current and anticipated permit processing backlog at the current staffing level. Staff recommends adding six regular staff positions. So we are seeking a budget amendment to hire additional staff for permitting processing.







Additional details are in the staff report. The following slide is a correction to the one in the staff report that failed to carry over the costs that are proposed to be paid for from the wastewater utility. Additional details are in the staff report. The following slide is a correction to the one in the staff report that failed to carry over the costs that are proposed to be paid for from the wastewater utility.



