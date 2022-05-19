AG: Opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt will pay Washington more than $18 million

“These resources will increase prevention efforts and help Washingtonians in need,” Ferguson said. “The corporations responsible for the opioid epidemic must help us address the crisis they created. We will continue to fight to deliver as many resources into our communities as possible.”













Today’s announcement represents the latest recovery in Ferguson’s opioid litigation initiative, which has now delivered more than $730 million in resources to address Washington’s opioid epidemic.Facing investigations and lawsuits from multiple state attorneys general, including Ferguson, Mallinckrodt filed for bankruptcy in October 2020.Washington’s share of the recovery could exceed $27 million if Mallinckrodt chooses to spread out payments over a longer period of time instead of paying an initial lump sum. Mallinckrodt has 18 months to decide how it will make payments to the state for its role in the opioid epidemic.Similar to Ferguson’s other recent opioid cases, these resources must be used on a set of approved strategies to address the opioid crisis that continues to devastate Washington families. Approved strategies include prevention efforts, expanded treatment options, support for neonatal babies and their families and services for individuals in treatment and recovery.Additionally, Mallinckrodt will pay Washington $514,702 for underpayment of Medicaid rebates for a drug it produced called “Acthar” as part of the bankruptcy.