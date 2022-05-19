Jobs: WSDOT IT Customer Support Journey

IT Customer Support Journey

Shoreline, WA – Headquarters

$67,107 - $90,291 Annually





Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region Information Technology (NWR IT) is currently seeking an IT Customer Support Journey level on a project (limited duration) basis until June 30, 2023 or longer.





This customer support professional supports the Northwest Region for the end-user computing environment, which requires professional and technical knowledge to independently identify and resolve highly complex problems within the region for matters involving desktop, laptop, and tablet hardware, software, operating systems, mobile devices, and related components.





This position ensures the agency can accomplish its mission of providing “safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality for people and businesses” by supporting the high-profile transportation infrastructure projects of the Northwest Region and Mega Projects.















