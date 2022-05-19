DOH: Infant formula shortages: What to do if you're impacted
Thursday, May 19, 2022
OLYMPIA – The nationwide infant formula shortage has caused stress for many families.
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has compiled resources to assist families trying to find nutritionally appropriate food for their babies.
The information below comes from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Washington WIC program, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
While the shortage has been persisting since the pandemic, it has worsened due to supply chain issues, the February recall of several baby formula products due to possible contamination, and the voluntary closure of a facility in Michigan by Abbott Laboratories - the country’s largest manufacturer of infant formula.
Though Abbott reached an agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the steps needed to restart production, it will still be weeks before any formula products from that facility become publicly available.
If you are struggling to find infant formula and have concerns about your child’s nutrition, your first step is to check out the links and resources provided to get accurate information. If you still have concerns about your child’s health, contact your child’s primary care provider’s office and ask to speak with a nurse, medical assistant, or health educator on your child’s care team.
Much more information here
