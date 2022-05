DOH: Infant formula shortages: What to do if you're impacted

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has compiled resources to assist families trying to find nutritionally appropriate food for their babies.













Though Abbott reached an agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the steps needed to restart production, it will still be weeks before any formula products from that facility become publicly available.If you are struggling to find infant formula and have concerns about your child’s nutrition, your first step is to check out the links and resources provided to get accurate information. If you still have concerns about your child’s health, contact your child’s primary care provider’s office and ask to speak with a nurse, medical assistant, or health educator on your child’s care team.