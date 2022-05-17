Jobs: WSDOT Assistant Area Traffic Engineer - King County (WMS02)

WSDOT





This position will provide design guidance and quality assurance for major corridor projects and programs, local agency projects, developer projects, and WSDOT’s lower-cost enhancement program to ensure consistency with all applicable federal, state, and local policies and standards.









As the Assistant Area Traffic Engineer, this position will utilize traffic engineering and operations expertise to make an impact on state highway projects and is expected to be an advocate and steward for the integrity of the state highway network through all phases of planning, design, construction, and operations.

Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region$89,145 - $114,307 AnnuallyThe Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an experienced traffic engineer to serve as Assistant Area Traffic Engineer overseeing the King County area.