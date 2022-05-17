Diggin' Shoreline Plant Sale on Saturday May 21, 2022 has new digs at the Senior Center

Grab your family and friends and follow the road signs with the big red tomatoes to Diggin' Shoreline's VeggieFest:



Great Plants! Live Music!

Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 10am to 4pm

(corner of NE 185th and 1st Ave NE, Shoreline 98155)

Choose from a large selection of organically grown vegetable, annual, perennial, and native plants while listening to live local musical entertainment! 25 varieties of tomatoes, including several heirlooms, lots of cherries, and a few rare ones.



Your participation helps sustain Diggin' Shoreline's non-profit work in the community.





In turn, as a thank you for our new venue, 10% of all proceeds raised will be donated back to the Senior Center to support their programming.







