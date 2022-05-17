Edmonds Arts Festival June 17-19, 2022





EDMONDS ARTS FESTIVAL





June 17-19, Father’s Day Weekend

Fri-Sat 10 am-8 pm, Sun 10 am-5 pm

Downtown Edmonds





– Recognized by Art Fair SourceBook, and voted on by artists nationally, the Edmonds Arts Festival ranked in the top 100 Fine Arts Festivals and top 50 Fine Crafts Festivals in the nation. Even more impressive, they were ranked #2 in the Northwest and #1 in Washington State in the Fine Crafts category!- The Edmonds Plaza is a newly refocused venue at the Edmonds Arts Festival showcasing a variety of juried Edmonds’ arts and artisans who reside or exhibit in Edmonds. Here you can leisurely browse for art in the outdoor park-like setting. Take time to relax while listening to live music, savoring food and snacks, and enjoying the serene backdrop of the Salish Sea and Olympic mountains.– Don’t miss a great opportunity to buy award-winning original art at reasonable prices at the Edmonds Arts Festival. Selected from more than 1,000 pieces submitted, these nearly 600 works of art were chosen for their excellence by professional art jurors in three categories: paintings, prints, and drawings; photography; and sculpture and 3-dimensional art. Everything is for sale in the three galleries located inside the Anderson Center building.– The Edmonds Arts Festival is trying something new on the main stage this year!is the perfect recipe for Father’s Day weekend. One hour of hilarious restaurant-themed short plays written by award-winning writer Debra Rich Gettleman will have you feasting on the fun. From neurotic love to satirical healthcare, to the perils of “auto-correct,” come join the Phoenix Theatre for fun and frivolity.