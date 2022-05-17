Provide input on the 20th Ave NW New Sidewalk Project

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Current view of 20th Ave NW courtesy City of Shoreline

The City of Shoreline needs your input on the 20th Avenue NW New Sidewalk Project! 

Based on earlier feedback, planner have made several adjustments for accessibility needs and to reduce tree removal. 

Proposals for sidewalk design courtesy City of Shoreline

Survey results will help determine the final design. 

Visit http://shorelinewa.gov/20AveSidewalks through June 25, 2022.



Posted by DKH at 2:25 AM
