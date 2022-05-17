Provide input on the 20th Ave NW New Sidewalk Project
|Current view of 20th Ave NW courtesy City of Shoreline
The City of Shoreline needs your input on the 20th Avenue NW New Sidewalk Project!
Based on earlier feedback, planner have made several adjustments for accessibility needs and to reduce tree removal.
|Proposals for sidewalk design courtesy City of Shoreline
Survey results will help determine the final design.
Visit http://shorelinewa.gov/20AveSidewalks through June 25, 2022.
