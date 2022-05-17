Becca Thompson selected as new Kellogg Principal

Becca Thompson, new principal at Kellogg MS Becca Thompson has been selected to serve as the principal at Kellogg Middle School beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, Superintendent Susana Reyes announced. Becca Thompson has been selected to serve as the principal at Kellogg Middle School beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, Superintendent Susana Reyes announced.





The appointment is subject to approval by the Shoreline School Board.





She will succeed Heather Hiatt, who has been the school’s principal since 2016. Becca will be joining the Kellogg family from Selah High School, where she currently serves as Assistant Principal.



Becca grew up in Selah, Washington, and graduated from Selah High School before earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology at the University of Washington. She then earned her Masters in Teaching through Heritage University while teaching elementary school in Mabton, Washington.





Becca then joined Selah Intermediate School, teaching Math, English Language Arts, and Science, and serving as an Instructional Coach and Assessment Coordinator. To help lead change at a deeper level, Becca pursued her Educational Administration certificate through Heritage University.





Over the past four years as Assistant Principal at Selah High School, Becca has led the English, Special Education, ELL, and Classified staff departments.



Outside of the school day, Becca spends her time baking, hiking, reading, throwing pottery, attending live music, and traveling. She looks forward to settling in and exploring the trails of western Washington. When in the kitchen, she’s known for her fruit-infused scones and delicious cookies.









When asked about next year, Becca shares, “I am honored to be joining the Kellogg Middle School and Shoreline School District communities. My passion for this work and commitment to serving our students, staff, and families will be reflected as we come together. I look forward to meeting each of you and can’t wait to begin an amazing first year as a Kellogg Knight!”

"Throughout the interview and selection process, Becca demonstrated a student-first mindset, vast knowledge, and a commitment to serving with empathy and compassion," says Superintendent Reyes. "She, her daughter, Lilie, and their dog, Pixie, are thrilled to be headed to this side of the mountains."





“Her ability to develop strong relationships while maintaining high expectations will make her a wonderful addition to Kellogg and our Shoreline Schools community.”





